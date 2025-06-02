Lone man fired shots into air in ‘terrifying’ incident at Carlow shopping centre, says Garda

Forensic investigators at Fairgreen Shopping centre, Carlow on Monday, where a man died following a shooting incident on Sunday evening. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA

The man who fired shots into the air in a Carlow town shopping centre before taking his own life, was described previously in court as having a “fascination” with firearms.

The description was made when he appeared before court on gun charges and was granted bail.

He had allegedly bought guns on the darknet, including a G3 Heckler & Kock machine gun, a Remington M1911 handgun and two types of ammunition, which were discovered during a Garda operation in Co Kildare.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, for the Garda Eastern Region, said gardaí responded to the scene on Sunday evening to see a large number of people running from the shopping centre.

READ MORE

An unarmed uniformed unit observed the suspect exiting and discharging a shotgun into the air, she said.

“Another plainclothes armed Garda unit responding drew their official firearms and identified themselves as armed gardaí. The suspect discharged the firearm again, self-inflicting a fatal wound,” she said.

No member of An Garda Síochána discharged a weapon, she said.

“An Garda Síochána now understands that the lone male had walked through the shopping centre and had discharged the firearm, into the air, on a number of occasions.”

A bottle containing an unknown substance was observed on the deceased, so gardaí requested assistance from the Irish Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, she said.

Assistant Commissioner Hilman said: “This was meant to be a normal day out on a bank holiday weekend. This was a terrifying experience for every person that was present.”

She thanked the shopping centre management and business community for their assistance and support to the public. She acknowledged the assistance of all emergency services.

“I specifically want to highlight the response of local Garda members, who on receipt of a call of a very dangerous incident immediately responded to protect their community. Their courage was exemplary,” she added.

Gardaí will continue to help the community in coming to terms with the incident, while the force is also “very aware that there is a family grieving the death f their loved one at this time”.

The Irish Times understands the man who died was still on bail pending his trial at the time of his death and had appeared in court last month for the latest hearing relating to his gun charges case.

Gardaí believed the man, who was in his early 20s, had purchased the guns for recreational reasons rather than any plan to carry out organised crimes. However, that investigation into him and other suspects was significant in scale and involved Garda units that tackle serious crime, including the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Emergency Response Unit.

When the man appeared in court last year, gardaí initially objected to bail. He was eventually granted bail subject to strict conditions.

Garda Headquarters issued a statement on Sunday night saying the deceased was a white Irishman.

Confirmation of the dead man’s ethnicity and nationality was publicly shared by the Garda after some far-right social media accounts claimed the incident was carried out by a foreign man. Some far-right social media users also described the incident as a mass shooting with multiple victims wounded.

The decision to quickly confirm the nationality and ethnicity of a person of interest in events with a public safety dimension is becoming more common in international policing. It is being done in a bid to offset tensions and reduce the potential for violence stoked by some far-right actors based on disinformation.

The man’s body was left in situ overnight at the Carlow shopping centre pending an examination by Defence Forces EOD experts.

Early on Monday gardaí confirmed that work has been completed and the area has been declared safe, though a crime scene secure cordon remained in place at the shopping centre.

“The scene remains cordoned off while both the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist conduct examinations,” the Garda said, adding that anyone with vehicles parked within the overnight cordon would be informed later in the day when they could collect them.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry. A Garda family liaison officer was also appointed to provide support to the dead man’s family.

The Garda investigation into the fatal firearms incident is ongoing. Anyone who recorded footage in or around the shopping centre between 6pm and 6.30pm on Sunday is asked to provide it to the investigation team.

A young girl suffered a minor leg injury when she fell while running from the scene, the Garda said. She did not require hospital treatment.

On Sunday night Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” at the shooting incident.

“My thoughts are with the families affected and the local community in Carlow after what was a very serious and traumatic incident. I urge anyone who has information to speak to the gardaí.”

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan expressed his “solidarity with those impacted” by the “really shocking incident”, which was “something we never want or expect to happen in our communities”.

“Gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and I am determined that will remain the case,” he added. “The area in Carlow is safe. We must now allow An Garda Síochána to investigate this incident fully.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris said he was briefed by Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy about the assistance his Defence Forces personnel were providing to the operation.

He was “thinking of” the young injured girl and her family, as well as “all those who witnessed this situation and the awful shock and upset it must have caused them”.