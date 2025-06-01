Two shot dead at Irish bar in Costa del Sol

File photograph of the seafront in centre of Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Andalusia, Spain. File photograph: Geography Photos/ UCG via Getty Images

Two people have been shot dead at a popular Irish bar in a Costa del Sol holiday resort.

A masked man is said to have entered Monaghans Fuengirola and killed his victims in front of horrified tourists and expats enjoying a drink after the end of the Champions League final before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

A spokesman for the National Police in Malaga said two men died from gunshot wounds following an incident at about midnight.

He said no arrests have yet been made but investigations are ongoing.

Pictures from the scene of last night’s shooting show a man lying lifeless on his back in shorts and a t-shirt on an outside terrace at the Irish bar.