Revenue seizes thousands of e-bikes and e-scooters worth estimated €4.5m

The seized e-scooters and e-bikes may have been smuggled into Ireland as part of an EU-wide racket. Stock photograph: Getty Images

Thousands of e-bikes and a small number of e-scooters have been seized in Wexford with an estimated value of €4.5 million.

As part of an operation targeting the illegal importation of e-bikes, Revenue officers executed search warrants at two warehouses in the county in recent days.

During these searches, 4,000 e-bikes and a small number of e-scooters were discovered, alongside ancillary items and spare parts.

It is believed the bikes and scooters are part of an international smuggling operation being conducted across the EU.

READ MORE

The vehicles, which are believed to have been destined for sale on both the national and wider EU market, are estimated to have a retail value of €4.5 million, according to Revenue.

A Revenue spokesperson said a number of individuals are assisting with inquiries.

[ Michael Gaine homicide case: The full story so farOpens in new window ]

[ What does Trump’s 50% EU tariff threat mean for Ireland?Opens in new window ]

The operation was conducted with the EU’s anti-fraud agency “to protect the EU’s financial interests against what is believed to be part of an international smuggling operation being conducted across the EU”.

The spokesperson added: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing campaign targeting the illegal importation of products into the State and the wider European Union. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”