Revenue seizes thousands of e-bikes and e-scooters worth estimated €4.5m

Officials believe the vehicles, which were stored in two Wexford warehouses, were smuggled into the country

The seized e-scooters and e-bikes may have been smuggled into Ireland as part of an EU-wide racket. Stock photograph: Getty Images
Jack White
Fri May 23 2025 - 18:20

Thousands of e-bikes and a small number of e-scooters have been seized in Wexford with an estimated value of €4.5 million.

As part of an operation targeting the illegal importation of e-bikes, Revenue officers executed search warrants at two warehouses in the county in recent days.

During these searches, 4,000 e-bikes and a small number of e-scooters were discovered, alongside ancillary items and spare parts.

It is believed the bikes and scooters are part of an international smuggling operation being conducted across the EU.

The vehicles, which are believed to have been destined for sale on both the national and wider EU market, are estimated to have a retail value of €4.5 million, according to Revenue.

A Revenue spokesperson said a number of individuals are assisting with inquiries.

The operation was conducted with the EU’s anti-fraud agency “to protect the EU’s financial interests against what is believed to be part of an international smuggling operation being conducted across the EU”.

The spokesperson added: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing campaign targeting the illegal importation of products into the State and the wider European Union. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

