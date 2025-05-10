Younger garda recruits more likely to fail fitness tests than those approaching middle age

Garda recruits must complete the Physical Competency Test upon joining the training college at Templemore. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The Garda‘s youngest recruits are more likely to fail the preliminary fitness test than their older counterparts, including applicants in their 40s, figures show.

The data also shows women recruits are over 10 times more likely to fail the preliminary test compared to men. As a result, earlier this year garda management made the test significantly easier as it struggles to increase stagnant recruitment numbers.

Last year, 629 recruits were accepted into the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary. For the first time, this intake included recruits aged between 35 and 50, following a decision in 2023 to raise the maximum joining age.

In the college, they completed the Physical Competency Test (PCT) comprising a bleep test, which requires candidates to run repeatedly between two points 20m apart in a set time, and a certain number of sit-ups and push-ups.

READ MORE

The requirements differed based on age and gender, with men between the ages of 18 and 29 required to do the most and women between 40 and 49 the least.

According to figures released following a Freedom of Information request, 20 recruits failed the PCT. Three recruits under the age of 31 (9.6 per cent) failed the test compared to 11 (3.7 per cent) in the 21-25 age category.

None of the 94 recruits in the 31-35 category failed while 3 out of 53 of those aged over 35 (5.66 per cent) were unsuccessful.

[ Garda Commissioner job advertised, candidates from non-policing backgrounds eligibleOpens in new window ]

The figures suggest fears by senior garda management that gardaí approaching middle age might be too unfit for police duties may be unfounded. In 2023, Commissioner Drew Harris said the then age limit of 35 was “essential” to ensure gardaí have the required stamina.

There was a greater variation in pass rates between genders compared to age brackets. Of the 474 men who entered Templemore last year, four failed the PCT or (0.84 per cent)

There were 155 women recruits of which 16 failed (10.3 per cent).

The figures also show 23 recruits (3.6 per cent) withdrew from the college before graduation last year, up slightly from 3.2 per cent the previous year.

It is understood concerns about the high level of failure among women lead to a decision by Garda management to significantly reform the PCT.

In February, the requirement for recruits to perform sit-ups and push-ups was abolished entirely. The requirements for the bleep test were significantly relaxed while the varying standards for men, women, younger and older candidates were replaced with a single standard for all candidates.

Garda management was also concerned the varying qualification requirements for men and women and older and younger candidates could result in the force being subject to a discrimination case.

The Garda previously lost two discrimination cases based on its age limit of 35 for new candidates.