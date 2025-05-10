Two men arrested over serious assault in Clondalkin

Gardaí are appealing for information or relevant footage to be shared with them. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Two men have been arrested in connection with a serious assault at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault at a residence in Kilcronan View, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, yesterday afternoon which left a man in his 20s being hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The man had three fingers cut off with a machete, and a caustic substance thrown in his face.

A man, aged in his 20s, and a youth, aged in his late teens, were arrested this morning.

READ MORE

Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to please come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí at Clondalkin garda station, any other station or by the confidential line.

Investigations are ongoing.