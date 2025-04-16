Man arrested as drugs worth €150,000 are seized in Dublin

About €87,500 of suspected heroin and €61,600 of suspected cocaine was seized. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A man has been arrested following the seizure of drugs valued at almost €150,000 in Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí carried out a search of a premises in Ballymun with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

During the course of the search about €87,500 of suspected heroin and €61,600 of suspected cocaine was seized.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in North Dublin. He was later released from custody. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.