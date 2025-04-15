Claims made in Dáil about protesters being stripped searched ‘false’, Minister for Justice says

A Garda review has found that allegations made in the Dáil about members of a protest group being strip-searched by gardaí were “false”, the Minister for Justice has said.

Jim O’Callaghan said footage from CCTV and bodyworn cameras were examined as part of the review into the “extremely serious” claims made about the incident involving members of Mothers Against Genocide.

He said the allegations were made about women members of the Garda who searched other women after they were arrested outside Leinster House, Dublin, following a Mother’s Day protest last month.

“On foot of those grave allegations, made under parliamentary privilege, I asked the Garda Commissioner for an account of what occurred,” Mr O’Callaghan said as he attended the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors in Killarney, Co Kerry.

“I asked that bodycam footage and any recordings be examined, particularly recordings from Garda stations. Having conducted his inquiries, the commissioner reported back to me last week in writing, stating that his inquiries revealed the allegations made by some members of Dáil Éireann were false.

“I want you to know that I know that these allegations were very upsetting and damaging for the female gardaí accused of this grave wrongdoing.”

Mr O’Callaghan said he believed politicians “should reflect on that before standing up in Dáil Éireann to make very serious allegations about identifiable gardaí”.

Instead, if there were allegations about gardaí, these should be taken to the Garda complaints body, Fiosrú, which had powers to thoroughly investigate such matters.

“Any such investigation conducted by Fiosrú will also have access to the recordings examined by the Commissioner,” he said. “If such a complaint is made, it will be thoroughly investigated and determined.”

Mr O’Callaghan also told delegates he would “defend the gardaí against any partisan and unfair attacks in Dáil Éireann”.

Mothers Against Genocide held an overnight demonstration in Dublin on the night of Sunday, March 30th, outside Leinster House to mark Mother’s Day and to remember women and their children killed in Gaza.

Fourteen protesters were removed the following morning by gardaí and arrested under the Public Order Act 1994 after allegedly blocking the entrance to the Oireachtas.

It was later alleged that members of the group were subjected to strip-searches and, in one case, a cavity search.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett raised the matter in the Dáil, saying the protesters were “arrested violently and strip-searched”.

He quoted one woman as saying: “I was stripped completely naked and asked to remove my underwear. When I questioned the necessity for this I was told I would be forced violently if I didn’t comply and they didn’t want any trouble. They looked inside my private area and touched all my sensitive parts.”

The force has previously said “preliminary enquiries conducted by local Garda management” found that the searches were in line with “the Treatment of Persons in Custody in Garda Síochána Regulations”. The force also denied “any allegation that a cavity search took place”.

However, Mothers Against Genocide reiterated the assertion that people experienced “strip-searches, degrading treatment and cavity search”.

“We note the various gardaí accounts appearing in the media. We are in the process of receiving legal advice in relation to complaints,” it said.