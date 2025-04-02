Fiosrú replaces Gsoc and takes over responsibility for public’s complaints against gardaí

Michael D Higgins, right, appoints Emily Logan as Police Ombudsman. George Burke, left, of the Office of the President, watches on. Photograph: Maxwell’s

The Office of the Police Ombudsman, Fiosrú, has officially started work as the State’s new policing oversight agency, replacing the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

An independent body, Fiosrú takes responsibility for complaints from members of the public concerning members of An Garda Síochána, a role previously undertaken by Gsoc. The Irish word fiosrú translates into English as investigating or inquiring.

The previous three-person commission model will change to a single police ombudsman as part of the new Policing Security and Community Safety Act, 2024, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Emily Logan, former chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and former Ombudsman for Children, was appointed the State’s first Police Ombudsman on Tuesday. The recruitment of a deputy policy Ombudsman is ongoing.

In her role as police ombudsman, Ms Logan will work to promote public confidence in the processes for resolving complaints about gardaí; improve public understanding of the role and functions of the Police Ombudsman and carry out her role in a timely, efficient and effective manner, a statement from Fiosrú said.

Ms Logan said the transition to Fiosrú was a “new era” for Ireland’s civilian oversight of policing. “Ombudsman institutions have an important role to play in strengthening democracy, the rule of law and the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said.

The 2024 policing legislation gives effect to recommendations made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland and repeals the An Garda Síochána Act 2005.

A new Garda Board, a new Office of the Independent Examiner of Security Legislation and a new National Office for Community Safety have been established as part of the Act.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) welcomed the commencement of the act, but said it “only partially implements the root and branch reforms” recommended by the Future of Policing in Ireland report. There were a number of “shortcomings and gaps in the legislation, in particular related to transparency and accountability”, the ICCL said, saying that oversight was of particular concern.

It noted the Policing Authority and Gsoc had previously expressed concern that national security was “frequently used to deny oversight bodies access to information”.

“Effective oversight is essential for maintaining the momentum and continuity of human rights-based reforms in a democratic society,” the council said.