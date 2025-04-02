Cannabis ‘worth €2.2m’ seized in Co Donegal

Gardaí arrested two men following a cannabis seizure in Co Donegal. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Revenue officers seized some 112kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €2.2 million in Lifford, Co Donegal, on Tuesday.

Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 30s, who are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in the northwest.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, and Revenue’s Custom Service.

Investigations are ongoing.