Spanish police arrest six suspects linked to the ‘Family’ Irish drugs gang

The Garda and Spanish police have uncovered the “organisational structure” of the Dublin-headquartered drugs gang known as the Family, with 12 suspects now arrested, including six in Spain.

It emerged that Monday early morning raids were carried out by Garda specialist units resulting in the arrests of five Irish men in west Dublin. Further information has emerged putting the number of arrests in Ireland and Spain at 12.

The sixth man detained in Ireland was arrested in the period after the main operation early on Monday during which the five men, including several high value targets, were arrested.

Among those arrested in Dublin, in an operation led by the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, were three men who are related to each other and who occupy positions at the apex of the Family. The grouping has become the biggest drugs gang in the Republic in recent years.

Using information obtained when the Ghost encrypted platform was infiltrated last year, Irish and European investigators, with the support of Europol, have now traced a series of drugs runs from Spain to Ireland that the Family gang was involved in. Each run involved drugs valued at millions of Euro, mostly cocaine.

The drugs were concealed in hidden compartments in trucks, which were fitted with cloned registration plates, before the consignments were driven from Spain to Ireland for sale and consumption in the Republic.

To date two such consignments of cocaine, with a combined value of almost €20 million, have been found in Ireland; one last September when the Australian-run ghost network was taken down and another more recently. Gardaí believe the Family owned the drugs and that the men arrested, who are from the south east, were working for the gang.

However, Monday’s operation in west Dublin targeted leadership figures in the organisation. The men arrested were still being questioned by detectives on Wednesday. They were being detained under special anti-gang legislation, which allows for them to be questioned without charge for up to seven days.

In an update on Wednesday, Europol described the Dublin-headquartered Family gang as “an Irish high-risk criminal network”. The European agency also confirmed the 12 arrests, between Dublin and Spain, resulted directly from the infiltration of the Ghost network; a supposedly secure messaging service run from Sydney for organised crime gangs.

“The criminals are suspected of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking, mainly by transporting drugs hidden in vehicles from Spain to Ireland,” Europol said of the Family. It added that while arrests occurred on the international day of action when the Ghost network was taken down last September, other users of the platform were also traced at the time and have been under investigation since then.

The criminals involved are now being “haunted by their chats” on Ghost, which they used to coordinate their involvement in the drugs trade “relying on both encryption and multi-platform distribution”.

“The sophistication of their communications was in stark contrast to the simplicity of their modus operandi; it consisted of smuggling cocaine and marijuana across the continent in vehicles equipped with custom-made secret compartments and cloned number plates,” Europol confirmed.