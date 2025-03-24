Joe Lynskey remains are not those exhumed in Monaghan, tests show

Joe Lynskey, a former monk from Belfast who later joined the IRA, was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972

Human remains exhumed from a grave in Co Monaghan last November are not those of Joe Lynskey, one of the Disappeared of the Northern Ireland Troubles, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has said.

The exhumation of a grave in Annyalla village cemetery took place following the receipt of information linked to the location of Lynskey’s remains, which appeared to back up earlier leads.



The commission last November said it had received information related to “suspicious historic activity” during the 1970s at a grave in Annyalla cemetery. “Both the time frame and the location coincide with the disappearance of Joe Lynskey in 1972,” the commission said in a statement at the time.

However, it said on Monday the results of DNA examinations have now eliminated the remains as being those of Joe Lynskey “or any of the Disappeared”.

All interested parties including the Lynskey family have been informed, the commission said.

“We know that this news is deeply disappointing for the Lynskey family and the thoughts of everyone in the commission are with them at this most difficult time,” it said.

“We are also conscious that this was a distressing experience for the family whose grave was opened to facilitate the exhumation. We are grateful for their co-operation and support at all stages of the process.”

The commission will “continue to do everything in its power to locate and recover the remains of all of the outstanding Disappeared cases”, it said.

Lynskey was one of 17 people who were “disappeared” by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles. The commission was set up by the UK and Irish governments during the peace process to investigate their whereabouts. Thirteen have been formally found.

As well as Lynskey, Co Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh, British Army captain Robert Nairac, and Seamus Maguire, who was in his mid-20s and from near Lurgan, Co Armagh, remain undiscovered.

“We would again appeal to anyone with information relating to Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac or Seamus Maguire to bring it to the ICLVR where it will be treated in the strictest confidence,” the commission said.