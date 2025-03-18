Two killed on roads over bank holiday weekend as more than 500 cars seized

The St Patrick’s weekend initiative started at 7am on March 13th and lasted until 7am on Tuesday morning. Stock photograph: Bryan O’Brien Keywords: drink drugs accident traffic crime

Two people were killed, more than 500 cars were seized for road traffic offences and more than 900 motorists were caught speeding – some of them at more than twice the speed limit – over the bank holiday weekend.

In addition to the two people who died, gardaí said eight people received serious and life-threatening injuries.

The St Patrick’s weekend road safety initiative, which swung into operation at 7am on March 13th and lasted until 7am on Tuesday morning, saw:

almost 950 drivers detected for speeding offences;

more than 285 penalties for drivers caught using mobile phones;

some 125 learner drivers caught driving unaccompanied;

62 drivers handed fines for not using seat belts.

The Garda said more than 1,000 mandatory intoxicant testing (MIT) checkpoints were set up, with some 4,969 breath tests and 190 oral fluid tests being administered. The tests resulted in 214 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Throughout the weekend some 2,650 drivers were caught speeding. Notable speeds detected in each speed zone included a driver caught doing 124km/h in a 50km/h zone on a rural road, the R188 at Drumbear, south of Monaghan town.

Other notable breaches of the speed limits included motorists travelling at

• 98km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N4, Drishoge, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Roscommon

• 178km/h in an 80km/h zone on the N2, Drumcaw, Co Monaghan

• 184km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N15, Tully, Co Donegal

• 171km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M18, Killeenhugh, Kinvara, Co Galway

Of the vehicles seized, 95 came from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied, and 425 vehicles were seized for having no tax or insurance.

The Garda said it continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear seat belts and always be alert to the road.