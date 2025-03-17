Intoxicated man arrested after damage caused to departure gate at Dublin Airport

A man was arrested and charged after damage was caused to a departure gate at Dublin airport

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man after a disturbance on Monday morning at Dublin Airport which resulted in criminal damage to a departure gate area. Electronic equipment was ripped from a desk used by airline staff while other mobile infrastructure at the desk was damaged.

A man was detained at the scene by Airport Police personnel before being taken into Garda custody for questioning. It appears the man involved, in is in his 20s, had arrived on a flight into Dublin intoxicated.

He then missed a connecting flight and created a disturbance, and allegedly caused significant damage, at the unstaffed departure gate before he was overpowered. He was seen by passers-by engaging in the attack before the alarm was raised and he was overpowered by Airport Police.

It is understood that the man threw chairs around the departure gate in Terminal 1 and also took furniture from a nearby café during the incident early on St Patrick’s Day. Damage was also caused to infrastructure for checking bag size at the departure gate.

Garda Headquarters confirmed a man had been arrested “in connection with incidents of criminal damage in Terminal 1, Dublin Airport” on Monday morning. It added he had been charged and would appear before the courts in Dublin.

Daa, which runs Dublin Airport, said: “Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident in Terminal 1 this morning which resulted in a male individual being arrested. The passenger arrived at the airport intoxicated, missed his flight and proceeded to cause significant damage to our airport.

“The individual was quickly apprehended by Airport Police before being subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochana. We hope the justice system deals with him appropriately and also that we never see him at Dublin Airport again.”