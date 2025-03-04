Five men arrested after discovery of illegal cigarette factory in Co Louth

Detector dog Toby with the equipment and cigarettes seized in Co Louth on Monday. Photograph: Revenue

Five men have been arrested after an illegal commercial cigarette factory was discovered and shut down in Co Louth, with cigarettes worth almost €600,000 seized.

Revenue officers, assisted by gardaí, searched the factory in Ardee under warrant on Monday.

About 8 tonnes of raw tobacco, all precursor components for the manufacture of cigarettes, 660,000 illicit cigarettes, branded “NZ”, and about €4,500 in cash were discovered on-site and seized.

The equipment at the production plant is believed to have had the capacity to produce up to 700,000 cigarettes per day, along with pre-processing and packaging facilities.

The retail value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be more than €595,000, with a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €470,000, according to Revenue.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit in Louth and detector dog Toby.

Five men were arrested and detained in a Garda station in Co Louth under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Revenue spokesperson said.