Five men arrested after discovery of illegal cigarette factory in Co Louth

Five men have been arrested after an illegal commercial cigarette factory was discovered and shut down in Co Louth, with cigarettes worth almost €600,000 seized.
Revenue officers, assisted by gardaí, searched the factory in Ardee under warrant on Monday.
About 8 tonnes of raw tobacco, all precursor components for the manufacture of cigarettes, 660,000 illicit cigarettes, branded “NZ”, and about €4,500 in cash were discovered on-site and seized.
The equipment at the production plant is believed to have had the capacity to produce up to 700,000 cigarettes per day, along with pre-processing and packaging facilities.
Review: Kathryn Thomas shines a light on Ozempic in new RTÉ documentary. If only it was less coy about Operation Transformation
European leaders seem astounded by Trump’s bullying and blatant aggression
Trump halts US military aid to Ukraine, White House official says
Trump lambasts Kyiv and Europe over approach to ending Russia-Ukraine war
The retail value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be more than €595,000, with a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €470,000, according to Revenue.
The intelligence-led operation was conducted with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit in Louth and detector dog Toby.
Five men were arrested and detained in a Garda station in Co Louth under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“Investigations are ongoing,” a Revenue spokesperson said.