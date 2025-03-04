Are you a burglary victim? Tell us about your experience

Burglaries increased by 10 per cent last year, according to new statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

We'd like to hear from readers who have experienced a burglary on their home or on their business.

In the 12 months up to October 2024, the number of burglary offences rose by 878 to 9,981. The increase was driven by incidents of non-aggravated burglary, meaning burglary which did not involve the use or threat of violence.

Have you been the victim of a burglary?

