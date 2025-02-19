Three teenagers arrested as part of investigation into fire at Co Kildare stud farm

Investigations into the fire at Rathasker Stud in Co Kildare are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have arrested three teenagers as part of an ongoing investigation into a fire at a stud farm in Co Kildare.

The incident, in which three sheds and 600 bales of hay and straw were burnt, occurred at Rathasker Stud in Naas at 5.25pm on Friday, February 7th. No people or animals were injured in the incident

Gardaí confirmed “three male juveniles in their mid-teens were arrested” earlier on Wednesday. All three have since been released without charge and referred to the Garda Youth Diversion programme.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the time of the blaze which was extinguished after 10 hours by local fire units.

A neighbour passing one of six yards at the farm contacted owner Maurice Burns to alert him to smoke coming from the barns.

All 18 pregnant mares and a teaser horse were unscathed, but damage to the sheds was significant.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

The latest fire, which is estimated to have cost €150,000 in damages, from recent insurance company inspections, is the second in six months and it is understood that gardaí are treating both incidents as arson. The stud is home to stallions Bungle Inthejungle, Coulsty and Gregorian.

Several farms in the Naas area have been subject to fires in the last 18 months.

At a meeting of the Kildare-West Wicklow branch of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) on Monday last at the Keadeen Hotel, numerous locals and gardai gathered to show their support for the Burns family.

Speaking at the meeting and to the Racing Post, Mr Burns said: “If it wasn’t me, it would be someone else. We wanted to highlight the problem and do something to help our friends and neighbours so that they don’t have to go through this.”