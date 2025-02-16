Man seriously injured in Kilkenny city hit-and-run incident

An Garda Síochána said the man 'was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene'. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Kilkenny city on Saturday night.

The pedestrian, aged in his late 30s, was hit by a car along the city’s Dublin Road at around 10.30pm.

The man was taken to nearby St Luke’s General Hospital where he “remains in a serious condition”, An Garda Síochána said.

In a statement, it said gardaí are “investigating all the circumstances” surrounding the incident. It said the man “was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene”.

The force appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000.