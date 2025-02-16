Crime & Law

Man seriously injured in Kilkenny city hit-and-run incident

Pedestrian (30s) taken to hospital on Saturday night after being hit by vehicle that failed to remain at scene

An Garda Síochána said the man 'was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene'. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sarah Slater
Sun Feb 16 2025 - 17:04

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Kilkenny city on Saturday night.

The pedestrian, aged in his late 30s, was hit by a car along the city’s Dublin Road at around 10.30pm.

The man was taken to nearby St Luke’s General Hospital where he “remains in a serious condition”, An Garda Síochána said.

In a statement, it said gardaí are “investigating all the circumstances” surrounding the incident. It said the man “was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene”.

The force appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000.