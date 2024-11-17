Gardaí arrest eight at Shannon Airport protest

Gardaí arrested eight people for public order offences during a Palestine support march at Shannon Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign organised the march in protest against the use of the airport by the US military. The group believes flights carrying arms to Israel are transiting through the airport for use in Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

A policing plan had been put in place to monitor the planned event An Garda Síochána said, and during the course of the afternoon four men and four women were arrested and taken to the local Garda station.

The eight, aged from 21 to 56 years, were arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994, a Garda statement said. They have been charged to appear before the District Court at a later date.