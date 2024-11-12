Man (40s) charged in relation to Kildare hit and run incident

Gardaí have charged a man (40s) who was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Robertstown, Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday, November 10th. A 16-year-old boy died in the incident.
The man is due to appear before Athy District Court this morning. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
The fatal collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown at about 12.30am.
