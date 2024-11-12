Crime & Law

Man (40s) charged in relation to Kildare hit and run incident

Pedestrian (16) died in incident in early hours of Sunday morning in Robertstown

The man is due to appear before Athy District Court on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Tue Nov 12 2024 - 07:22

Gardaí have charged a man (40s) who was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Robertstown, Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday, November 10th. A 16-year-old boy died in the incident.

The man is due to appear before Athy District Court this morning. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

The fatal collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown at about 12.30am.