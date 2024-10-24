Kyran Durnin case ‘indicative of real problems’ with State’s child-protection systems, rapporteur says

Kyran Durnin: Gardaí believe the eight-year-old boy from Drogheda, Co Louth, may have been killed up to two years ago

The case of missing child Kyran Durnin is indicative of “real problems” with the State’s child protection systems, according to the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Caoilfhionn Gallagher.

Gardaí believe the eight-year-old boy from Drogheda, Co Louth, may have been killed up to two years ago, having not been seen since he was removed from his primary school in 2022.

Tusla had some dealings with the child’s family in previous years but there was no indication he was a victim of abuse.

“The bottom line is that if we want to improve our child-protection systems, we have got to put our money where our mouth is and follow up the admirable rhetoric about trying to make Ireland one of the best places in the world or in Europe to be a child with actual putting in proper resources and proper commitment to ensure that our systems are fit for purpose,” Ms Gallagher said on RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“I’m afraid this case is indicative of real problems with our systems, and on the face of it, it looks as if our systems were not fit for purpose, they failed Kyran, and it’s taken two years for us to catch up on what’s happened,” she told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“It is a horrifying case and there are many unanswered questions at this stage while the Garda investigation is ongoing. But from what we do know and we know that a child apparently went missing from the face of the planet for two years and that was not picked up. And we’re only now uncovering what may have happened in 2022, in 2024. So that’s deeply concerning,” Ms Gallagher said.

“It was only in February 2023 that the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child delivered a damning report on a whole range of child protection issues in Ireland, including issues about child violence and whether there were adequate protective steps being taken, whether adequate steps were taken to gather information on children at risk, for example, whether there’s sufficient follow up for children at risk.

“It’s also coming just within weeks of us finding out that 29 children died who were either in state care or known to the state in the last year for which figures are available,” she said.

“Now, a number of those were natural causes. A number of those were suicides. But the backdrop is that there are very grave concerns about child protection issues, which is why I agree with the Children’s Rights Alliance’s point about this case, raising serious systemic concerns which need to be answered and need to be answered independently of Tusla.”

The case of Kyran Durnin is an “extraordinary incident” the likes of which Drew Harris says he has not seen in his more than 40 years in policing.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, the Garda Commissioner said the investigating team has been trying to identify proof of life since Kyran Durnin was last sighted in 2022.

“So, I cannot comment specifically on whether Kyran reached his seventh or eight birthday.”

He described the possibility that a boy had been missing for two years and possibly murdered and this having gone unnoticed as an “extraordinary incident” and one he had not seen the like of in his more than 40 years in policing.

“I cannot think of a similar set of circumstances and in that way there is a particular element to this that is difficult to comprehend.”

When Kyran Durnin was officially reported missing from his home at the end of August, gardaí opened an investigation. However, that missing persons inquiry, for the boy and his mother Dayla Durnin (24), was stood down last week after gardaí traced and spoke to his mother and found no evidence the boy was alive.

Mr Harris sais he was briefed on the case in early September and met the investigating team.

“Throughout we have been very concerned to understand what has happened to Kyran and where this investigation is going to take us.”

He said that since the gardaí went public about the murder inquiry some very important information had been received and he encouraged any member of the public who had any information to get in contact.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee echoed these remarks, calling on anyone with information to come forward, because “any small detail might help on this”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the Minister also said people will be held accountable over the case if necessary.

Ms McEntee said there were many questions to be answered in order to understand what happened in the two years the boy was not seen.

“Were there failures here? Was there something that could be done? Because there is now a murder investigation. How has this happened? What has happened to Kyran Durnin? How do we find him? And how do we make sure that if there are problems here, that we fix them now?”

“If there are changes that need to happen with any of the structures in our State, then that has to happen, too,” she said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin meanwhile told reporters in Paris it was “quite shocking that something like this could have happened without it coming to the attention of authorities”.

“I know that the Minister for children has referred (the case) to the National Review Panel, and also that it is subject to a Garda investigation,” he said. “We need a very fundamental review as to what happened in this case. And obviously, I do believe we have to await the outcome of the Garda investigation to make sure we’re on solid ground in pursuing such a review.”