Man (30s) who recently left prison is stabbed in Cork city

The scene of the attack has been preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed outside a cafe at Grand Parade in Cork city centre this evening.

The victim, who is known to gardaí, was attacked by a lone male – believed to be aged in his 20s – after 5pm on Friday.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as stable. The scene of the attack has been preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

The injured man has 73 convictions and his home had been targeted last month. An incident of criminal damage occurred at the property in Shanakiel at around 5.40pm on August 23rd last.

He was released from Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon last month after he served eight years for shooting a young woman in the neck.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station if they witnessed the stabbing on the corner of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street today.