Gardaí target speeding drivers with 24-hour operation

An Garda Síochána will conduct a 24-hour speed enforcement operation on Monday in a bid to increase compliance with speed limits and to deter speeding drivers. .

National Slow Down Day, one of a number that take place throughout the year, comes against a backdrop of rising road deaths in Ireland in recent years. The campaign will be in place from 7am on Monday until the same time on Tuesday.

In a statement, gardaí said as the summer ends, and seasonal weather returns to shorter and darker evenings, “driving conditions will become more challenging”.

“With the return of schools across the country, additional traffic will be on the roads, in particular younger vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists and school buses dropping and collecting school children,” the statement said.

“It is important to remember that no matter how good the road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.”

A total of 125 people have died on Irish roads up to August 30th, one higher than the same period last year.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road incidents, with 184 people losing their lives in 173 incidents. This compares to 154 deaths in 149 incidents in 2022 – a 19 per cent increase on 2022.

Up to end of June 2024, over 70,000 fixed-charge notices had been issued to drivers driving over the speed limit, equalling more than 375 drivers every day. This is through Garda and GoSafe detections.

In response to the upward trend in road deaths, Government announced reduced speed limits will be introduced on a phased basis from November, starting with a 60km/h limit on local roads.

This will be followed early into the new year with a new reduced speed limit of 80km/h on regional roads.