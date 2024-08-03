Woman found dead in Midleton apartment named locally as Daena Walsh (27)

The deceased was named locally as Daena Walsh, a mother of two, who lived in the apartment in John Barry House, off Midleton’s Main Street. Photograph: Provision

A murder investigation is set to begin in Co Cork following the discovery of the body of a 27-year-old woman in Midleton yesterday.

The deceased has been named locally as Daena Walsh, a mother of two, who lived in the apartment in John Barry House, off the town’s Main Street, where her body was found. It is understood she had been stabbed.

A man known to the deceased was later arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 29-year-old was being detained at Midleton Garda station last night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4.15pm when gardaí were informed there had been an incident at the property. Ms Walsh was found inside with serious injuries. She received treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

READ MORE

A postmortem is to be carried out at Cork University Hospital by Dr Yvonne McCarthy from the State Pathologist’s office.

Firefighters also attended at the scene as a section of the property was alight. The blaze was brought under control shortly after 5pm.

Midleton-based Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley said the news had shocked people living in the area.

“I only knew [the woman] her to see. I am thinking of her two children. Their lives destroyed. Life is very fickle,” he said. “It has affected the town. My phone has been hopping. People can’t understand it. Our hearts go out to the family of this woman and they will be in our thoughts and prayers over the coming days.”

The scene was last night being preserved ahead of an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. An incident room has been established at Midleton Garda station and a senior investigating officer and a family liaison officer have been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or members of the public with camera footage from the Connolly Street/Main Street areas of the town yesterday afternoon that could help the investigation, to contact Midleton Garda station on (021) 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.