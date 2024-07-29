Man (20s) dies in single vechicle crash in Co Meath

Any road users who may have camera footage and were traveling on the R161 road between Navan and Trim between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Meath on Sunday night.

Gardaí and the emergency services responded to the crash on the R161 Trim to Navan Road at Philpotstown shortly before 10pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was treated at the scene and brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

The death bring to five the number number of people killed on Irish roads since Saturday. Two men in their 30s died after a three-vehicle crash in Co Meath on Sunday afternoon.

A teenage boy died following a collision between a car and an e-scooter in Co Kilkenny. He was named locally as Joe Carthy from Kilkenny city.

Separately, a man in his 40s who died in a single-vehicle incident shortly after 1.30am on Saturday at Ballynamona in Kinsale, Co Cork, was named locally as Finbarr Coleman.

The scene in Co Meath was preserved overnight and local traffic diversions are in place pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were traveling on the R161 road between Navan and Trim between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.