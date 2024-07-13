Three arrested as part of €90,000 ATM fraud investigation

A quantity of cash and a number of cash trapping devices were seized as part of this investigation. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have arrested three people as part of an investigation into fraudulent activity at ATM machines in Dublin and Meath after €90,000 in cash withdrawals were made over the last week in both counties.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) identified a number of incidents where ATMs were fitted with items known as “cash trapping” devices. These devices are inserted into ATMs and block ATM users from receiving their cash after making a withdrawal from the machine.

Members of the GNECB arrested three men aged in their 20s and 40s on Friday as part of this investigation. They are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in Dublin.

A quantity of cash and a number of cash trapping devices were seized as part of this investigation.

READ MORE

Investigations are ongoing.