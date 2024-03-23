Bobbie McKee murder investigation: PSNI granted more time to question suspect

Bobbie McKee's wife, who is also aged in her 60s, was found inside the house with serious head injuries. Photograph: PSNI/PA

Detectives investigating the murder of a 69-year-old man in Co Down have been granted more time to question a suspect.

Bobbie McKee was pronounced dead after his body was located in a property in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on Thursday when officers attended following a report of concern for the safety of a couple.

Mr McKee’s wife, who is also in her 60s, was found inside the house with serious head injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “Major investigation team detectives investigating the murder of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel on Thursday have been granted a 36-hour extension for the detention of a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder.

“The investigation continues.”

Police have already said they are not treating the incident as a firearms-related report and have urged members of the public with information to contact them.

In a Facebook post on the PSNI’s Newry and Mourne page on Saturday, police said they were not seeking any other suspects.

The post said: “A number of searches are being conducted in the local area today (Saturday) however the community should be reassured that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.”

A number of tributes were paid to Mr McKee, the brother of former South Down MLA Harold McKee, who is a member of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr McKee was “very much respected”.

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe said what happened was “absolutely shocking and horrific”.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the entire community has been left shocked and devastated. – PA