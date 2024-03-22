Creeslough: Two men (50s) arrested in relation to explosion which killed 10 people

The scene at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough where ten people lost their lives in the explosion. Photograph: PA

Two men in their 50s have been arrested in relation to the fatal explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal in 2022.

Ten people died in the explosion at the local Applegreen service station on Friday, October 7th of that year.

In a statement on Friday, a garda spokesman said the investigation into the fatal explosion continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an incident room is established under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The investigation continues to be led by local gardaí in Donegal division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

READ MORE

[ ‘Like the heart was ripped out of the village’: one year on from the Creeslough disaster ]

On Friday, investigating gardaí arrested two males, both aged in their 50s, for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Both men are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in Co Donegal.