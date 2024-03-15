Police freeze four bank accounts in operation against West Belfast UDA

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit, used an Account Freezing Order.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has frozen four bank accounts in an investigation into the criminal activities of the West Belfast UDA.

The four accounts frozen belonged to one individual and contained a total of £41,428, the PSNI said.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit, used an Account Freezing Order.

The move was described as part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of the loyalist group and the accounts will be frozen for an initial period of six months.

Police can freeze a bank or building society account where the balances exceed £1,000, and the funds are suspected to be either the proceeds of criminal conduct or intended for use in unlawful conduct.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The origins of the frozen money will be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, the money will be subject to a forfeiture order.

“Our investigation continues and we rely upon your support. I would encourage anyone with information on these criminal activities to contact our detectives on 101.” - PA