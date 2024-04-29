Ukraine says it has foiled 55 Russian attacks after admitting worsening frontline situation

Ukrainian soldiers rest by a road leading towards the Ocheretyne area in the Donetsk region. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine said on Monday it had foiled 55 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, a day after it admitted to a worsening situation on the frontline, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Moscow over the weekend claimed another eastern village, Novobakhmutivka, as struggling Ukrainian forces await the arrival of crucial US weapons.

The Ukrainian army said it had “repulsed 55 attacks” in several villages north and west of Novobakhmutivka. The villages lie north of the hub of Avdiivka, captured by Russian troops in February. Moscow’s forces have since pushed deeper into the Donetsk region.

According to the AFP report, Ukraine said its forces “continue to hold back the enemy” in several settlements west of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk, including the town of Krasnogorivka.

Ukraine said Russian forces had “with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to break through the defences of our troops.” Krasnogorivka lies about 20km (32 miles) west of Donetsk and has served as a key stronghold for Kyiv.

It has become more vulnerable since the fall of nearby Marinka and Avdiivka, with reports of increased fighting in recent weeks.

Russia has consolidated recent battlefield gains in the east of Ukraine, and is attempting to break through Ukrainian defensive lines before a long-awaited package of US military assistance arrives at the frontline.

On Sunday Russian troops advanced near the city of Avdiivka. They seized two villages and expanded a narrow corridor around the rural settlement of Ocheretyne, which the Russians entered a week ago.

Ukrainian security officials described the situation in the Donbas region where Russia is attacking on multiple fronts as “very difficult”. It was “not critical or catastrophic”, they added.

The fighting in Ocheretyne followed a surprise Russian attack. The manoeuvre enabled Russian combat units to bypass a network of Ukrainian trenches and to establish a salient. They have since overrun neighbouring hamlets – Solovyove and Novokalynove – and are attempting to push farther west.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Col Gen Oleksandr Syrsky, said on Sunday that his troops had retreated to new defensive lines further to the west in some areas.

“The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where fierce battles continue,” Col Gen Syrskyi said, referencing two Ukrainian-held cities in the Donetsk region.

Kyiv has also warned that Russia will try to bring home some victories ahead of its patriotic May 9th holiday. – Guardian