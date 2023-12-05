Vigil for missing nursing assistant as murder investigation continues

A vigil is to be held for “loving, funny and caring” Odhran Kelly, who has been named locally as the victim of a murder in Co Armagh on Sunday – but formal identification is still to take place. Floral tributes and bouquets were left in memory of the 23-year-old at the scene of the incident on Edward Street in Lurgan.

A vigil is set to take place for a missing man in Lurgan while a murder investigation continues.

Nursing assistant Odhran Kelly (23) has been missing for several days.

The vigil is set to take place on Edward Street on Wednesday evening where floral tributes have been left in recent days.

In a statement, Mr Kelly’s family invited people to join them to “remember the loving, funny and caring person he was”.

READ MORE

Police launched a murder investigation on Sunday following the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area.

Flowers at the scene in the Edward Street area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, as two women and a man have been arrested after police launched a murder investigation. Detectives are investigating an incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Lurgan. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The victim has not yet been identified.

A post-mortem examination had been due to take place on Tuesday.

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

They remained in custody on Tuesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the murder investigation, said police were hoping to be able to formally identify the victim imminently.

“I have CCTV footage which shows three people in close proximity to the burning car. I believe these people may have witnessed the suspects in the area and I would like to speak to them to find out what they know,” he said.

“I am also reiterating my appeal from yesterday for anyone with any footage captured via dashcam, CCTV, ring doorbell or on mobile devices immediately before the incident or directly after, to bring it to police.”

Mr Kelly continued: “My thoughts remain with the victim’s family who are still trying to comprehend this horrific incident.

“The post-mortem is taking place and we hope to be able to formally identify the victim imminently.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police.

“I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.” - PA