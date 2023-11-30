Man injured in Dublin gangland funeral violence had just been released from prison

The remains of Brandon Ledwidge who was shot dead outside his home in Barry Drive, Finglas two weeks ago are brought to St. Canice's Church, Finglas for his funeral mass. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí investigating serious violence that flared after a Dublin gangland funeral on Wednesday are hopeful the victims, one of whom has just been released from prison, will be able to provide vital information to detectives.

However, as the incident occurred within a large group of people, mostly known to each other, sources said the inquiry may prove “complex”.

While the funeral, of gun murder victim Brandon Ledwidge (23), had passed off peacefully at St Canice’s Church in his native Finglas earlier in the day, violence flared just after 8pm in a pub in nearby Cabra where many of the mourners had gathered.

Two people were injured and were taken to the Mater Hospital, where a Garda presence was also maintained as tensions were running high. At least one other person also suffered injuries, though they did not necessitate hospital treatment.

A weapon, believed to be an iron bar or similar, was used in the Cabra attack.

One of the men hospitalised had recently been released from prison after serving a short sentence for a fatal shooting in which a person close to him died. That shooting was deemed accidental, meaning the man only spent a sort period in prison after being convicted of the accidental killing and possession of a firearm.

Garda sources said the security situation in the wake of Mr Ledwidge’s killing was already fraught, as the suspects for the murder were widely known in Finglas. Detectives believe Mr Ledwidge, who was regarded as a minor drug dealer, had fallen out with other dealers he was working for and suspect that dispute was the backdrop for his murder.

While Mr Ledwidge was not a major gangland figure, gardaí said he had may friends and associates heavily involved in drug and gun crime in the Finglas area. They were concerned that, because the suspects were known to Mr Ledwidge’s associates, the killing last Saturday week might lead to further violence.

Mr Ledwidge was at a property with family members on Barry Drive, Finglas, just before 7pm last Saturday week when he went to the door to meet a caller, who shot him multiple times in the body and head.

The emergency services were alerted and the injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. However, efforts to save him were not successful and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. His murder was the first gangland killing of the year

On Wednesday a large number of mourners had attended Mr Ledwidge’s funeral at St Canice’s Church, with a horse-drawn hearse escorted to the church by dozens of young men on motorbikes.