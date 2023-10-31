Gardaí seized drugs valued at more than €57 million in 2022

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll speaking in April 2022 after it was announced that the US government was offering up to $15m for information on the Kinahan crime gang. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Members of An Garda Síochána seized drugs valued at more than €57 million last year and almost €4 million in cash, according to the force’s annual report for 2022.

The report highlights the introduction of new drug-testing devices for the National Roads Policing Bureau, the publication of a landmark analysis of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, and the recovery of stolen vehicles worth €2.1 million. The analysis provided data and insights that, it is hoped, will prevent future cases and improve the detection of others.

The year, during which An Garda Síochána marked its centenary, also saw the organisation make “major advances in preventing and detecting crime, protecting national security and supporting our people in their vital work,” the force said in a statement.

Gardaí joined forces with UK, US and European counterparts in April of last year to announce a range of sanctions and enforcement measures aimed at dismantling the Kinahan organised crime gang. This multi-agency, multinational operation developed by An Garda Síochána “will become the model to combat such transnational gangs who cause such misery globally,” the statement added.

READ MORE

More than 1,400 Garda personnel last year signed up to wear the organisation’s Fáinne, a visual demonstration of them being available to converse with the public in Irish.

More than 549,000 vetting applications were processed last year, an increase of 27 per cent on 2021. The number of national age card applications increased to 44,981.

Garda detection dogs assisted in 368 searches, and 692 cases were closed by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, the report notes. The armed support unit (ASU) dispatched to almost 6,000 calls, while there was a 24 per cent decrease in the number of negotiator activations.

The force said 370 refugees were security screened by the Special Detective Unit as part of the Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme.

An Garda Síochána said the force’s vehicle fleet grew to its largest size in the organisation’s history.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said with 2022 marking An Garda Síochána’s centenary it was “a year of reflection and thanks for the organisation”.

“It was also an opportunity to thank to all Garda personnel – both serving and retired – who have shown such commitment to protecting and supporting people and communities since 1922 and their families for supporting them in work that can be physically and mentally demanding,” he added.