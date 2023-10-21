Woman (40s) found with injuries after serious attack near Dublin Airport

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was on the R108 in Huntstown between 7.30am and 8.15am on Friday to come forward. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

A woman is been treated in hospital following an alleged assault near Dublin Airport on Friday morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident which occurred at about 8am at the R108 in Huntstown.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she was continuing to receive treatment on Friday night. Her injuries are understood to be non life-threatening.

No arrests have been made although an investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the area between 7.30am and 8.15am or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

In particular, those who may have video footage are sought. Investigating gardaí can be contacted at Dublin Airport Garda station on (01) 666 4950.