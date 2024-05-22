Man accused of pouring boiling water over wife and attacking her with claw hammer to face new charge

A man accused of pouring boiling water over his wife and attacking her with a claw hammer is to face an additional charge relating to the matter.

Noel Twomey of Carbery Grove, Knocknaheeny, Cork city is charged with two counts of assault causing harm to his wife, Jackie Twomey, at their home on the northside of Cork city.

Mr Twomey has been refused bail both at District and High Court level. When he appeared before Cork District Court in March the 63-year-old said he couldn’t understand why the case against him had been delayed for a medical report on his wife’s health to be prepared.

“Her face is perfect, her body is perfect, she is normal, there is nothing all wrong with her – a normal woman.”

Judge Mary Dorgan explained to Mr Twomey that a medical report had to be prepared in a serious case where he faced two charges of assault causing harm.

His defence solicitor, Shane Collins Daly, said on Wednesday there had been “progress” in the case.

Judge Dorgan was informed of a new charge but no further details were given. Mr Twomey will appear before the court on May 27th next in relation to the new charge.

Mr Twomey was today remanded in custody until his next court appearance. He had appeared by video-link from Cork Prison.

The court previously heard that Mr Twomey, of Carbery Grove, Knocknaheeny in Cork was arrested in Cork in January after he flagged down a Garda patrol car. It was claimed that he was soaked in his wife’s blood and carrying a bloodstained hammer in a plastic bag.

Garda Brian Murphy previously told Judge Dorgan that Mr Twomey was arrested at 5am on January 15th at Bakers Road in Gurranabraher in Cork.

Det Garda Murphy previously objected to the granting of bail in the case given the gravity of the alleged offence.

“This is very serious. She went to sleep in the safety of her own bed. Noel Twomey made the very conscious decision to boil a pot of water and retrieve a claw hammer from the tool box.”