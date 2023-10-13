Gardaí can question man arrested in Tina Satchwell murder inquiry until 8pm on Friday

Tina Satchwell: has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal since March 20th, 2017. Photograph: Irish Examiner

Gardaí have until 8pm this evening before they must either charge or release a man in his 50s arrested for questioning about the murder of 45-year-old Tina Satchwell, who went missing from her home in Youghal in east Cork over six years ago.

The man, who was arrested at a bus shelter in Youghal town centre shortly after midday on Thursday, opted to avail of a sleep break and questioning by gardaí was suspended at midnight on Thursday, resuming at 8am on Friday morning.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours but because the man opted to suspend questioning for eight hours overnight, he can now be held until shortly after 8pm this evening.

If gardaí get a direction to charge the man from the DPP after 5pm, he can be charged at the station and held there overnight before being brought to a special court sitting on Saturday. If they get a direction to charge him before then, he may be brought to a scheduled court sitting today.

Gardaí at the search of a house in Youghal, Co Cork in connection with the disappearance of Tina Satchwell. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to search a house in Youghal where human remains were found buried under a stairwell, at a depth of almost one metre, beneath a thick layer of concrete. Gardaí believe the work on the property took place after Ms Satchwell’s disappearance.

It’s understood that a garda reviewing the case file on Ms Satchwell’s disappearance noticed a difference between two photographs of the stairs area of the three-storey terraced house, one from before she had disappeared and one taken afterwards when gardaí examined the house.

The officer noticed that a brick wall had been built at the side of the stairs, effectively blocking off the stairwell even though it remained accessible through the installation of louvred doors. Gardaí subsequently established that the work was carried out by the homeowner.

A garda search team was joined by a cadaver dog, a Springer Spaniel named Fern, and her handler, during their search of the house. The dog got a scent from the stairwell area through the thick concrete.

Gardaí removed the concrete and began excavating the earth. At a depth of almost one metre they found badly decomposed human remains and immediately sought the assistance of Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, and Consultant Forensic Anthropologist, Dr Laureen Buckley.

The body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination. Gardaí have yet to confirm if the remains showed any evidence of violent assault, such as broken bones or skull fractures.

DNA samples were taken from the remains and gardaí hope to get the results later today of comparative tests with samples taken from Ms Satchwell’s family members.