All Luas trams evacuated amid reports of suspicious device

All Luas trams in Dublin have been evacuated following reports of a suspicious device on board a tram.

Passengers on all trams on the Red and Green lines have been ordered to get off and in some cases to move away from the platforms.

Security personnel have been seen searching the empty trams.

The company said on its website “there are currently no Red or Green Line services operating. We will update passengers in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Garda and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been alerted.

It is understood all Luas Trams will have to be checked before service can resume.

The Irish Times understand that Luas drivers are awaiting direction from Gardaí before trams can resume running.

All Luas tickets are valid on Dublin bus for the duration of the disruption.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently working with Luas operators in relation to a phone call made regarding suspicious activity on a Luas tram this evening. No further information is available at this time. No Garda spokesperson is available.”

