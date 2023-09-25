Boat suspected of carrying large amount of cocaine runs aground in Co Wexford

Gardaí have been unable to reach the vessel to inspect it

A boat gardaí believe was carrying a large consignment of cocaine has run aground off Co Wexford, with gardaí searching the waters on Monday night.

Initial reports estimate the value of the drugs to be between €120 million and €140 million.

The Irish Times understands a number of people who were rescued from the water have been arrested and were being questioned in a Co Wexford Garda station on Monday evening.

The vessel got into difficultly late on Sunday night near Blackwater and the rescue and surveillance operation continued into the early hours of Monday as the weather was so poor. Two men on the boat were eventually winched to safety and on to a Naval Service vessel.

The rescue operation involved both lifeboats from the RNLI and a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. It is understood personnel on the Naval Service vessel were tracking the suspect trawler as part of a Garda-led operation and that Garda members were also on the Naval vessel. The army ranger wing special forces were deployed to help secure the evidence and the vessel.

The waters around the boat were being monitored in a bid to determine if any cargo, possibly bales of drugs, had been lost and were floating in the sea.

The searching in the area continued on Monday, though the bad weather had persisted and the vessel itself had still not been inspected.