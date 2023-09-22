Garda search fields and shoreline in Cork for man missing from homeless hostel

Gardai who are attempting to trace a man (47) who went missing earlier this month have begun searching fields and the shoreline in Little Island, Co Cork.

Officers on Friday searched in the Courtstown area of Little Island for Kieran Quilligan, who was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city on September 1st. He had left Cork Simon’s shelter on Anderson’s Quay at around 8.30pm that day. He was in the company of another man. It is understood the Garda received information which led them to carry out the extensive search on Friday.

Last Sunday, Dept Supt Comyn held a press conference where spoke about his deep concern for the safety and welfare of Mr Quilligan.

Officers have examined CCTV footage from the area and have established that Mr Qulligan went up the steps at St Finbarr’s Place. However, gardaí could find no sighting of him exiting the steps on to Fort Street.

READ MORE

Kieran Quilligan, as he was last seen on September 1st

At the time of his disappearance Mr Quilligan was wearing a black baseball cap, orange tee-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners. He is described as being of medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5ft 7 in in height. He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

Gardaí have carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area. Forensic examinations have also been undertaken and and searches have been made of gardens in the area in addition to the grounds of St Finbarr’s Cathedral.

Mr Quilligan has not collected his social welfare or used his mobile phone since he went missing.

The investigation in relation to the disappearance of Mr Quilligan is being coordinated from an incident room at the Bridewell garda station in Cork city centre. Garda sources say they believe Mr Quilligan may have been involved in an incident at the top of St Finbarr’s Place and may have been taken from the area by others. However, they are keeping an open mind as to what could have happened to him.

A liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the missing man. Anyone with any information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”