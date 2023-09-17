Gardaí appeal for help finding man last seen in Cork more than two weeks ago

Kieran Quilligan (47) has not been seen since September 1st

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance with tracing a 47-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since he went missing in Cork over a fortnight ago.

Gardaí say they are very concerned about the safety and wellbeing of Kieran Quilligan, who was last seen leaving Cork Simon’s emergency shelter on Anderson’s Quay on September 1st.

Mr Quilligan was reported missing by Cork Simon and gardaí mounted a search operation after tracing his movements on the evening of September 1st up to around 9.30pm.

Gardaí were able to establish that Mr Quilligan left Cork Simon at around 8.30pm in the company of another man and proceeded to Sullivan’s Quay and on to Proby’s Quay near St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

Officers have examined CCTV footage from the area and have established that Mr Quilligan went up the steps at St Finbarr’s Place but did not seem to emerge at the top of the steps at Fort St.

A garda team carried out a search of the area on Saturday, including a search of a derelict house near the top of St Finbarr’s Place but they found no trace of Mr Quilligan.

Gardaí have also checked Mr Quilligan’s phone and found no indication of any activity on it. They also believe that he has not accessed any money since his disappearance on September 1st.

Kieran Quilligan (47)

A CCTV image of Kieran Quilligan on September 1st

“We’ve spoken to Mr Quilligan’s associates around town and none of them have seen him, which is very unusual, and his family are deeply concerned for his welfare at this stage,” said a garda source.

Mr Quilligan is described as being approximately 5ft 7in in height with a medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

When last seen, Mr Quilligan was wearing a black baseball hat, an orange T-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

Anyone with any information about Mr Quilligan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.