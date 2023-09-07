Man hospitalised following assault in Dublin city centre

Gardaí say investigations into Thursday’s assault are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been hospitalised following a suspected assault in Dublin city centre on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was taken to hospital with “non life-threatening injuries”, say gardaí. The alleged assault took place on Harbour Court Lane, near Abbey Street in Dublin 1.

Earlier this summer, an American tourist was placed into a coma after an assault on nearby Store Street.

Stephen Termini (57) subsequently emerged from his coma in July. Three teenage boys are facing charges for attacking Mr Termini, who was reported to have suffered life-changing injuries.

READ MORE

In August, another assault took place on nearby Talbot Street. The victim, aged in his 30s, was hospitalised following the incident but was expected to make a full recovery.

Gardaí say investigations into Thursday’s assault are ongoing.