Gardaí seek witnesses to assault of man in west Dublin park

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault of a man in a west Dublin park and have urged witnesses to come forward to help aid the investigation.

The incident is being treated as “assault causing harm”, which is on the upper end of the scale of violence, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Investigators at Clondalkin Garda station had made a particular appeal to a number of people who went to the victim’s aid immediately after the incident. No arrests have been made to date, though the investigation is ongoing and the scene of the attack has been forensically examined.

The assault occurred on Monday evening at Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, close to the Cherrywood entrance, at about 7.30pm. The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. In particular, Gardaí are aware that a number of individuals came to the assistance of the injured man,” said a statement from Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin.

As well as appealing to the bystanders who aided the victim, gardaí in Clondalkin have also urged anyone recording footage in or around the park – including motorists with dashcam video – to make that footage available.

Detectives are hopeful that footage, and recordings taken from fixed cameras around the environs of the park, will help them identify the assailant and witnesses.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.