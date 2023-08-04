Ireland a safe country despite US embassy warning, insists Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted Ireland is a “safe country” in the wake of a US embassy warning to visitors to keep a “low profile” following an attack on a tourist from New York.

Stephen Termini (57) was kicked and beaten on Store Street in Dublin on July 19th after leaving his nearby accommodation. He suffered severe injuries and remains in hospital.

In a separate incident on July 30th, a robbery and assault on an English tourist occurred at Camden Place in Dublin. Gardaí confirmed a man in his 20s was assaulted by two people. Personal items were taken from the tourist who suffered cuts to the face.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Varadkar said that unfortunately assaults happen in cities all over the world. “I do consider Ireland to be a safe country. But no country is 100 per cent [safe] and, sadly, assaults happen in all cities in Ireland and all cities around the world.

“What is being issued in advice from [foreign] embassies is largely standard advice – the US for instance considers Ireland to be a level one country, that is the safest type of country that exists.

“But even in a level one country they would advise people not to carry large amounts of cash on them, not to have visible jewellery – common sense advice in many ways,” the Taoiseach said.

“I took the opportunity last week to have a meeting the Garda Commissioner [Drew Harris] along with Justice Minister Helen McEntee. A real focus of the meeting was very much on public order.”

“We had some very good discussions with him on what can be done to have more visible policing on our streets which is what people want – and is what makes them feel safer and is what makes them safer.”

“But there are other things that can be done too – certainly local authorities have a role in place in terms of CCTV, in terms of lighting and with the new community security partnerships there are also going to be street wardens,” Mr Varadkar said.

“They won’t be gardaí, but they will be people who are employed to have a presence, if you like, on the streets, and we think those things will help. Enforcement is a big part of making our roads and cities safer. That does mean more visible policing.”