Two men arrested after discovery of cannabis worth £2.1m in Co Tyrone

Suspected cannabis worth more than £2 million was discovered following searches in Co Tyrone on Saturday. Photograph: @PSNIMidUlster/Police Service Northern Ireland

Two men have been arrested after suspected cannabis worth an estimated £2.1 million (€2.4 million) was discovered following searches in Co Tyrone.

Officers carried out the searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of Saturday at properties in Cookstown and Coalisland.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1 million was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items.

“The two suspects, aged 37 and 48, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and remain in police custody this afternoon.

“This operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities.

“No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances.

“We continue to target activity that harms our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity.” – PA