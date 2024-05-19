Man charged with murder over death of Belfast woman (34)

A man (23) has been charged with the murder of Kathryn Parton (34), who was found dead at her home in Madrid Street in east Belfast on Wednesday.

A woman (43) and another man (22) have also been charged in connection with Ms Parton’s death with the offences of assisting an offender and aiding and abetting a breach of bail.

The woman has also been charged with the offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20th.

Ms Parton, known as Kat, was found dead with head injuries in a house in the Madrid Street area on Wednesday afternoon.

Det Insp Michelle Griffin said officers received a report of the death of a woman at 4.25pm on Wednesday and, on arriving at the house, discovered the body of a woman with serious head injuries in a bedroom.

Ms Griffin said her thoughts are “first and foremost with Ms Parton’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss”.

Alliance East Belfast MLA Peter McReynolds said it was “an extremely sad and distressing incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the victim”.

“This tragic event has shocked local residents and the wider community upon hearing this upsetting news.” – PA