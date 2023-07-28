Man due in court over the murder of father of seven in Kerry graveyard last year

The man, who was arrested at an address on the outskirts of Cork city on Wednesday night, will be brought before Dingle District Court on Friday and charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley (43

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court in Kerry on Friday in connection with the murder of a father of seven, who died after being attacked while attending a funeral in the county last year.

The man, who was arrested at an address on the outskirts of Cork city on Wednesday night, will be brought before Dingle District Court on Friday and charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley (43).

It’s understood that gardaí received directions from the DPP to charge the man with the murder of Mr Dooley, who was attacked at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th 2022.

The man had been questioned about the murder of Mr Dooley by investigators throughout Thursday at Tralee Garda Station where he was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

READ MORE

Four others have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, who was pronounced dead at Kerry General Hospital in Tralee after being rushed there by ambulance from New Rath Cemetery.

Among those charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, who lived at Hazelwood Drive, Killarney with his wife and seven children, was his younger brother, Patrick Dooley (35) of Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Thomas Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41) and his son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (20), both of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have also been charged with the murder.

And a juvenile, who can’t be named, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley with all four scheduled to go on trial on the charges next May at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.