Helen McEntee backs Drew Harris, questions merit of no confidence vote by gardaí

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she was 'not sure' what a vote of no confidence in Drew Harris would 'resolve'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has questioned the merit of a potential vote of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, and denied that there was any threat to his job despite the looming ballot.

Ms McEntee made the comments after the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said on Wednesday that they would ballot members on whether they have confidence in Mr Harris. The GRA represents 12,000 rank and file gardaí

“I think that if we were to go down that route, I’m not sure what that would resolve,” Ms McEntee said on Wednesday when asked about a potential vote of no confidence in Mr Harris. She was speaking to reporters at Templemore Garda College in Co Tipperary, where she attended a graduation ceremony for 87 new garda recruits – 62 of whom will be stationed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Ms McEntee said that the no confidence vote was not “helpful”, but acknowledged that the garda union had raised concerns, including the introduction of a new garda roster.

READ MORE

“The most important thing in any job, in any organisation is that you sit around the table and let people have dialogue and I think that’s the most important thing here,” she said.

[ Dublin safety: €10m policing plan for capital city unveiled after attacks ]

[ McEntee under spotlight as street crime becomes the issue ]

Ms McEntee disagreed with claims that the Commissioner and senior garda management have refused to listen to concerns raised by the union. “The Commissioner has always said that he’s willing to engage.”

Ms McEntee also noted that an additional €10 million in funding for garda overtime would help to increase visibility in Dublin, following a spate of violent incidents in the capital in recent weeks. She said that she had been “assured” that the additional overtime would be taken up by officers.

She said the new recruits graduating from Templemore on Friday would help add to garda visibility on the streets of Dublin.

“People want to see gardaí in their uniforms out in communities, and these gardaí will be doing that along with the new recruits down the line.”