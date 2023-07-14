PSNI officers and staff not allowed to attend Belfast Pride parade in uniform

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton: acknowledges the decision around the Pride parade will be 'disappointing for some'.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers and staff will not be permitted to wear uniforms at this year’s Belfast Pride parade, a senior officer has confirmed.

The decision – which comes six years after PSNI and Garda colleagues marched in uniform together for the first time at the event – has been described as “deeply misguided” by a Belfast City councillor amid warnings it will “damage” LGBT+ confidence in policing.

On Friday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton acknowledged the move would be “disappointing for some”.

“As a police service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs,” he said.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the Belfast parade which will take place on Saturday, July 29th, as the centrepiece of the 10-day festival.

Uniformed gardaí marched in the Dublin Pride parade for the first time in 2019, with the Garda Representative Association (GRA) – the body representing 11,500 rank-and-file officers – last year saying how “privileged” it felt taking part in the “very public display of solidarity and inclusion”.

Last month, gardaí also joined the Dublin event, driving cars bearing the Pride flag and rainbow colours.

Séamas de Faoite, who describes himself as one of Belfast City Council’s “few openly gay councillors”, expressed “significant concerns” about the PSNI decision.

The SDLP East Belfast councillor said he was aware of several LGBT+ officers who were “thinking of leaving” in recent months. He has sought an urgent meeting with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

“I think this will undoubtedly have an effect in terms of damaging the LGBT community’s confidence in policing,” Mr de Faoite, who has recently been appointed to sit on a Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said.

“A single statement can do so much damage on it own. I think it’s deeply misguided,” he added. “We already have a challenge in getting people to report hate crime and to report instances of both verbal and physical abuse. This is a time when we should be building and restoring community confidence in policing.”

The PSNI’s LGBT+ staff support network said it was “bitterly disappointed”.

“Participating in Pride has been incredibly empowering for LGBT+ officers and staff,” a statement said.

“Being visible as a public service in Pride parades inspired hundreds of LGBT+ people to take up policing as a career, it let our communities know we were part of them and that we stood with them against hate crime and discrimination.”

Traditional Unionist Voice councillor Timothy Gaston welcomed the development, saying the PSNI had “no business” taking part in the parade.

Assistant Chief Constable Singleton added that the broader participation in Pride events was “an important element of our outreach”, highlighting the “valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service”.

The PSNI was an “employer and service for all”, he said, and condemned hate crime in “whatever form”.