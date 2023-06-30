Hoax device wrapped in Pride flag left at Antrim home of Alliance party councillor

A PSNI spokesperson said: 'Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately.' Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A hoax device which sparked a security alert in Co Antrim was left at the home of an Alliance Party councillor.

The party said there was also a security alert at the home of another former party representative.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they are treating the incident as a hate crime after a suspicious item was left wrapped in a Pride flag.

It was found at Hopefield Grove in Portrush on Thursday evening and people had to leave their homes for several hours during the investigation.

A party spokesperson said: “Alliance can confirm these security alerts involved a hoax device at the home of councillor Peter McCully and another alert at the home of a former party councillor.

“We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise.

“Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

“In addition, local residents have been left facing huge disruption due to the irresponsible actions of a few who represent nobody other than themselves.

“This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job.

“The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra-sinister edge.

“It is clear some are still not getting the message this reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland.

“We urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police with it immediately.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A suspicious object examined in the Hopefield Avenue area of Portrush last night has been declared a hoax.

“The object, which was wrapped in a Pride flag, was located after police received a call at around 7.30pm which stated that two devices had been left in the area.

“Police will carry out a further search in the Hopefield Grove area this morning to ensure public safety.

“Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately.

“Residents who were evacuated from their homes in Hopefield Avenue while the alert was ongoing have now returned and roads have reopened.”

Police later said they are examining second object located in the Hopefield Avenue area of Portrush.

A number of properties have been evacuated and the alert is continuing.

DUP MP for East Derry Gregory Campbell condemned the targeting of Mr McCully.

He said: “Those behind the targeting of Peter McCully do not represent people in Portrush.

“This attempted intimidation must be condemned.

“Earlier this morning, I visited the scene and sought to speak with Peter and assure him of my thoughts at this difficult time not only for him but those close to him.

“The scene remained sealed off so I relayed my support to police at the security cordon.

“There was never any place for this type of bully tactics in democratic politics and I trust those behind this act will be brought to justice.” – PA