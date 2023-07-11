Image of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

A effigy of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill on the Eastvale Avenue bonfire in Dungannon on Tuesday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

An image of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

The picture, along with Irish flags, appeared on the pyre in the Eastvale area of Dungannon on Tuesday evening as bonfires in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland prepared to be lit as part of the annual July 12th celebrations.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine condemned the picture of Ms O’Neill on the bonfire as “wrong”, and urged those responsible to remove the effigy.

Parades will take place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland on Wednesday as members of the Orange Order mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland estimates about 500,000 people will either take part in or watch the “Twelfth” marches.

Members of the Orange Order take part in demonstrations on July 12th each year to commemorate the victory of the Protestant King William III over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, which secured a Protestant line of succession to the British throne.

Traditional “Eleventh night” bonfires were due to be lit in some Protestant areas on Tuesday evening. Some of the estimated 250 bonfires constructed each year are controversial, but the majority are set alight without incident.

On Saturday, an Irish Tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – as well as a boat to demonstrate opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol – were placed on top of a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, before it was lit.

The incident – which was widely condemned across the political divide in the North – is being treated as a hate crime by police.

A pyre with a boat on top, with a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a banner that reads "Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed" in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

In a statement issued ahead of Wednesday’s marches, the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the best way to show pride in Orange culture and traditions was though “peaceful and positive celebrations”.

“These don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen,” he said. “Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines,” he said, adding that “as unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds”.

He said that in a “truly shared society”, Orange culture should be “not just tolerated but celebrated” and there was still progress to be made.

The largest gathering on Wednesday will be in Lurgan, Co Armagh, where more than 150 Orange lodges – encompassing more than 5,000 marchers – are due to take part in the parade, while more than 40,000 spectators are expected.

Almost 70 pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands will accompany the lodges, and the Lambeg drum – which is associated with Co Armagh – is due to feature strongly.

Traditionally the longest parade route is in Belfast, where marchers will follow a 9km route from north Belfast through the city centre to the demonstration field in south Belfast for speeches.

The BBC reported last week that the Orange Order is considering changing the route for next year’s parade following antisocial behaviour and excessive drinking along part of the parade route last year.

Parades will also take place on Wednesday in locations including Ballymena, Bangor, Dungannon and Coleraine.