Murder investigation begins after man dies following assault in west Dublin

A man has died following an assault in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have opened a murder investigation following the incident, which they said led to the death of a man in his 40s.

The incident occurred on Main Street in Ongar at about 7pm and involved two men, but details have not been given.

The victim was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The scene was preserved on Tuesday night and the Garda Technical Bureau were requested to conduct an examination.

The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have also been requested. Gardai said a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

As part of the investigation, an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and for any road users with video footage (including dash cam) to make it available.

Blanchardstown gardai can be contacted at 01-6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any other station.